Pub quiz To Support Motor Neurone Disease Association

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The second Quiz night will be held on the 10th April 2024.

When Kerri approached Penny and Martin offering her support they were both over the moon. Kerri came across there just giving pages on the internet and reached out to them in the hope she could help.

Penny and Martin will be walking the Easter Challenge50 on the 6th April 2024 by walking 25km for the MND Association fundraising and raising awareness. Starting in Windsor and doing a loop to Runnymede finishing in Windsor.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broad Oak Pub Brede

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have followed the Rob Burrows story then shortly after Penny's Uncle (Penny's dad's twin brother) was diagnosed with this heartbreaking cruel disease.

Penny has said this Challenge will be hard as she hasn't walked far over the last few years due to work commitments took over but they both enjoy walking especially in the countryside.

With raising over £1,200 so far between them. Penny and Martin have raised more than they thought they would and hoping this total will continue to rise. The support has been overwhelming from friends,family and local buisnesses including RW Equine Vets, Northiam, Hair Pro Uk, Bexhill and The Broad Oak pub, Brede (hosting the two Quiz nights). We truely thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for supporting us.