Put a touch of spring in your pocket

Catherine Farr will host the event at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse from 2 to 4pm.

The creative afternoon will involve making books and then using a variety of materials to fill the pages with drawings, rubbings and more.

The workshop at the greenhouse off St Helens Road, near the Pump House Cafe, is suitable for all abilities. All materials are provided.