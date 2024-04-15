Put a touch of spring in your pocket
Local artist Catherine Farr (correct) will use seasonal flowers to help visitors to a Hastings community hub make colourful notebooks on Sunday, April 28.
Catherine Farr will host the event at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse from 2 to 4pm.
The creative afternoon will involve making books and then using a variety of materials to fill the pages with drawings, rubbings and more.
The workshop at the greenhouse off St Helens Road, near the Pump House Cafe, is suitable for all abilities. All materials are provided.
Booking is essential and tickets at £30 each are on sale at Everbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/869348844797...