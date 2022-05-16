Queen's Platinum Jubilee: All you need to know about events in the Chichester area

Chichester will be hosting many events for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee

Chichester's Platinum Jubilee Parade

A fantastic carnival procession through the centre of Chichester to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is being organised by Chichester City Council.

The parade will step off from New Park Road at 11am on Saturday, June 4. The route will include North Street and East Street led by the British Army Band, Sandhurst.

This will be followed by a family fun afternoon with attractions, games, refreshments and music in Priory Park from midday. All are welcome.

Cathedral City Cathedral Green Picnic

On Friday, June 3, Chichester BID and Chichester Cathedral will be hosting a special Jubilee picnic on the Cathedral Green between midday and 3pm.A great opportunity to celebrate with friends and family in the heart of the city, everyone is welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy this free community get-together with live music and face painting.

Chichester BID Jubilee story trail

Chichester BID has teamed up with High Street Safari to run a free story-trail in Chichester city centre where players will not only discover seven magical characters along the route, but they also get to see them burst to life in augmented reality and take selfies and record videos with them!

This free experience, running from April 30 to June 12, lets families choose what happens in the story and is completely contactless, only a smartphone is needed.

Havenstoke Park Community Picnic

On Saturday, June 4, a picnic will be held at Havenstoke Park to celebrate the Jubilee.

The Graylingwell Park Residents Association will host the event which will start at 12pm at the Pavillion at the park.

Ashling Park Vineyard Banquet

On Thursday, June 2, the Ashling Park Vineyard will be hosting a garden banquet.

The vineyard will be decked out in bunting, and flags and trestle tables full of traditional English garden party food accompanied by live music and wine.

Boxgrove Jubilee Family Fun Day

On Saturday, June 4 Boxgrove will host its Family Fun Day on the green outside of Boxgrove Village Hall from 12pm to 5pm.

There will be a music/magic show for the children attending from 12pm to 2pm and live music from the Naked Bass Band from 2pm to 5pm.

The green will also have free bouncy castles for both children and toddles alike.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will also be at the event in one of their Chichester engines, to show the children around and get the hoses out and alongside them will be some vintage fire engines and cars for visitors to have a look around!Are you planning an event for the Queen’s jubilee?

Let us know at [email protected]