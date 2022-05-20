Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated in Plaistow with beacon lighting

Plaistow and Ifold Parish Council have announced plans to light a Beacon for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Beacon will be lit at Plaistow Village Green on the evening of Thursday, June 2, 2022., and it will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities, and faith groups all over the UK and in all 54 Commonwealth capitals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sallie Baker, Chair of the Parish Council’s Platinum Jubilee Cerebration Organising Committee said, “We are proud to be a part of these celebrations and wanted to mark the occasion with a bespoke and truly beautiful beacon that would be enjoyed by Parishioner's for posterity.

"We are very fortunate to have talented metalwork specialists in our village and I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Rob Peters and Fred Goddard of Goddard Engineering who have created our unique beacon.