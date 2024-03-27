Quiz in aid of the RNLI in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The quiz will be held on Wednesday 17th April at 7.00 p.m. for 7.30 p.m. at The Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XS.

Up to six persons per team and the tickets cost £5 each.

The bar will be open and you can also purchase snacks, Lifeboat souvenirs and raffle tickets.

