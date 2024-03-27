Quiz in aid of the RNLI in Lewes
To celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the RNLI we will be holding a quiz to raise funds for the Lifeboats.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The quiz will be held on Wednesday 17th April at 7.00 p.m. for 7.30 p.m. at The Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, BN7 1XS.
Up to six persons per team and the tickets cost £5 each.
The bar will be open and you can also purchase snacks, Lifeboat souvenirs and raffle tickets.
Tickets are available by either ringing Wendy on 01273 472157 or email at [email protected]