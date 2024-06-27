Rainbow Shakespeare is back in Worthing’s Highdown Gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rainbow Shakespeare returns to Worthing’s Highdown Gardens this summer with two contrasting comedies.

Co-producer Ross Muir will be Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night’s Dream from Tuesday, July 9-Sunday, July 14 and then Leontes in The Winter’s Tale from Tuesday, July 16-Sunday July 21 – both in the most perfect setting (tickets 01903 206206 or wtm.uk).

“I think the key ingredient for a lot of people is the familiarity,” says Ross. “Many of the audience have been coming for years and years now and they don't just love the location which is obviously beautiful. They love the fact that they get to know a lot of the actors. When you do the walkabout before the start of the performance and you go around shaking hands and chatting to people, you realise just how many people you recognise and there's a real community feel about it – though obviously the audience don't just come from Worthing. They come from quite far afield now because the word has spread.”

It is 25 years this year that the company has been in the venue – though as Ross points out, they obviously missed the pandemic years: “But we have been in Highdown Gardens since 1999 and every year we always try very hard to put on the best production that we possibly can. And I think that means really understanding the text which is where Nick (Young) is such a good director of Shakespeare. He trained at the RSC and because of his love of Shakespeare and my love of Shakespeare and most of the actors’ love of Shakespeare we are not just trying to deliver Shakespeare. We are really wanting to get down to what it actually means and what we are actually saying. We're not precious in rehearsals. We will turn to each other and say ‘What are you actually saying there?’ because if the actors don't understand it then the audiences probably won't. I think some sensible cutting is also OK with some passages or lines which are really quite obscure.

Ross and director Nick Young (contributed pic)

“I also think it's important to do one play which is, dare I say, commercial, a big popular well-known one and also one that is a bit more challenging. In recent years we've done two comedies each year and that has been about recovering from the pandemic and making sure that we get bums on grass. Before the pandemic we used to do one more serious play and one comedy and sometimes the serious plays were quite challenging. So it's great that this year that we are revisiting A Winter's Tale. We have done A Midsummer Night's Dream five or six times before but we've only ever done A Winter's Tale once before and that was in 2007. I played Leontes that first time, and Nick has asked me to have another go at the part 17 years later which is really exciting though I realise what a demanding role it is. It is emotionally draining as well so I think I'm going to have to try to pace myself.

“I don't think you can create the exact performance you've done before and in any case it would be wrong to try to do that but you've got to use the extra 17 years that you've had of being alive as a human being, and you’ve got to use the experiences of all sorts that you've had in that time because those experiences do affect you.”