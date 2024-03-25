Rapunzel will be Eastbourne's perfect Easter holiday family treat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tickets £19, under-16s £16. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “From the team behind the beloved Devonshire Park pantomimes, get ready for this laugh-out-loud family adventure, packed with magic, music and plenty of ridiculous fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The cast includes a very welcome return to the Devonshire Park from Carli Norris (EastEnders) following her brilliant portrayal as the baddie you love to hate in pantomime. In Rapunzel she’ll once again be eliciting the boos as Horrabella the Witch.

Most Popular

Carli Norris returns to Eastbourne (contributed pic)

"Lewes Roberts (Beauty and the Beast) returns as dashing hero Finn Strider with Georgia Rowland Elliott (The Little Mermaid) as long-haired heroine Rapunzel. Comedy partners Tom Swift (Joey the Jester) and Ant Payne (Silly Billy) return following their side-splitting performance in last year’s The Little Mermaid, with Ashley Knight (I Can’t Sing – The X-Factor Musical) as King Albert Crackpot.

“Locked away from the world, Rapunzel dreams of love and adventure. Life it seems is just out of reach for our feisty, fabulous heroine. Little does she realise that dreams are about to become reality in this funny, family show packed with laughs a-plenty with groan-worthy gags for all ages!

“When tall handsome stranger Finn Strider, played by Lewes Roberts who starred as Prince Gallant and his hairy counterpart in the recent pantomime Beauty and the Beast, arrives, life begins to change for Rapunzel. At the start of the show Finn is a thief but can he steal the real prize – Rapunzel’s heart?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EastEnders and Hollyoaks star Carli Norris returns to the Devonshire Park Theatre following her appearance in the pantomime Beauty and the Beast, now as Horrabella the Witch.

"Georgia Rowland Elliott plays the picture-perfect Rapunzel. Georgina last appeared at the Devonshire Park in the title role of The Little Mermaid. This time she’s keeping her feet dry – and her hair conditioned – as the heroine with hidden strengths Her father, King Albert Crackpot is played by Ashley Knight whose West End productions include Frontiers of Farce (Old Vic), title role in Bar Mitzvah Boy (Her Majesty’s), George Strunk in Grand Hotel (Dominion), himself in Whoop De Do (King’s Head and Sipos cover in She Loves Me (Savoy).

“Completing the line-up is writer Tom Swift and comedy partner Ant Payne returning to the roles they created. With their unique on-stage chemistry, these two will leave you grinning for days after!”