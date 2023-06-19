Rare Roman sword and recently-discovered child's gold ring go on display at Littlehampton Museum's new Romans exhibition

​Find out how the Romans lived, worked and played in Littlehampton and the surrounding area, and see some rare items from the period, at a hands-on exhibition at Littlehampton Museum this summer.

​The Romans exhibition, running until October 28, is in this exciting, interactive exhibition for all the family and everyone can visit for free to take part.

Museum staff are inviting visitors to come and find out how our lives today compare to what was happening in the area 2,000 years ago.

The exhibition features the story of Angmering Roman Villa, some mysterious fingerprint pottery, a Roman woman’s bronze hairpin and many other stunning local finds.

With help from other museums in Sussex, the exhibition includes a rare Roman semi-spatha sword found in the River Arun and a complete hypocaust flue tile from the Angmering Villa’s underfloor heating system

Sean Lee, chair of Littlehampton Town Council’s community resources committee, said: “I am excited to explore this interactive exhibition that highlights the Roman history of our area, with activities for all the family to enjoy.”

Also debuting is a Roman child’s ring made of gold, found recently by a metal detectorist near Climping and never before seen on public display.

Dress up as a Roman, play some Roman games and get your hands on some real Roman artefacts.

Sean added: “Make sure you visit the museum. It is open Monday to Saturday and is completely free.”