Rare West Sussex County Council steam roller goes back into service after years of repair work

​​A rare West Sussex County Council steam roller from the 1920s is back in working order, thanks to years of work by volunteers at Amberley Museum and Heritage Centre.

Named Joan, the steam roller was built by Marshall in 1925 and left the council's depot in Midhurst for the last time in April 1983, under her own steam, to take up permanent residency at the museum in Amberley.

The engine has been undergoing works for several years and a group of volunteers managed to return Joan to steam in the latter part of 2022 and early 2023. She will now go back into service for the first time at the Amberley Museum Steam Show on July 1 and 2.

Visitors will be able to take in the sights and smells of working steam engines, with at least ten full-size engines in attendance, as well as a selection of miniature steam engines. The show will feature some returning and different steam engines, including one travelling down from Gloucester.

Joe Meacher, marketing officer, said: "The steam show promises to be a fantastic event, with steam engine trailer rides, wood sawing demonstrations being carried out throughout the weekend and steam engines of all shapes and sizes moving around the site. There will also be a vintage bus service running, as well as a steam service on the museum narrow-gauge railway.