Raystede to hold open day at its Peaceways Garden of Remembrance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Open Day, taking place between 10am and 2pm, will provide visitors with the opportunity to learn more about the caring, sensitive and personal services offered by the Peaceways’ team when people say goodbye to their beloved animal companions.

Set in beautiful woodland surroundings, just a short distance from Raystede on The Broyle, Ringmer, Peaceways is a haven of calm, providing the choice and time to say final farewells. When the time is right, there is the opportunity to return and commemorate pets’ lives in the tranquil Rose Garden of Remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established in 1964, by the founder of Raystede, Miss Raymonde-Hawkins MBE, Peaceways was England’s first pet crematorium and since then, it has helped many people navigate the difficult journey of what to do when a pet dies and how best to remember them.

Most Popular

Peaceways and Garden of Remembrance.

Jeff Tucker, Peaceways Manager says: “We are pleased to welcome visitors along on Sunday, March 24 to our beautiful and tranquil site to find out more about our animal bereavement services. We are here to help when the time comes to say goodbye to a much- loved animal companion, providing care and compassion at a difficult time.”

Entry to the Open Day is free but booking essential as numbers are limited. To book your ticket visit www.raystede.org/PeacewaysOpenDay or call Raystede Visitor Information on 01825 840252.