As all the fun of Town Day transitions into evening, put on your party gear and get ready for an evening of fun and entertainment featuring local talents such as Paul Stanworth, The Phony Walkmen, Cylvian Flynn and The Soul Fusion. The evening will culminate with a spectacular performance by the UK’s favourite tribute act, RE-TAKE THAT, who will take the stage at 7:45pm.

Jason Orange, original Take That member says “it is just like seeing his band mates on “ as they perform a range of Take That favourites including Greatest Day, Shine, Never Forget and many more.

Mark your calendars – this is a day not to be missed. The stars will be coming out and lighting up the sky for us in Victoria Park!

Of course, do not miss the full programme of entertainment throughout the day too as the roarsome Zuki the Stegosaurus takes to the main arena with four showings!

Food lovers will also be delighted with a diverse selection of food vendors offering delicious treats throughout the day and a licensed bar!

The event will also support a great cause, raising money for the Mayor’s Charity, the Alzheimer’s Society.

A special thank you to our sponsors RBPM Direct, The Orchards, and Batcheller Monkhouse for making this event possible.

https://www.haywardsheath.gov.uk

1 . UGC-Image-394012 Re-Take That to headline at Haywards Heath Town Day in Victoria Park! Photo: Submitted

2 . Town Day Stage.jpg Performance schedule Photo: contributed