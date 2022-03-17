READER’S LETTER: Bandstand is an Eastbourne icon

My reason for writing is that I saw with horror today that Eastbourne bandstand needs urgent work but that it may not be carried out.

I could not believe my eyes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I love Eastbourne and have been holidaying there since I was a child and absolutely adore the bandstand.

Eastbourne Bandstand (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-220126-115625008

I have been to so many events in there over the years, especially when the bands used to play in the afternoons, and it is magic sitting there, listening to lovely music with the sound of the sea in the background.

The bandstand is as much an icon of Eastbourne as Beachy Head and if the local council don’t appreciate that then they have serious problems.

Perhaps they want to go down the same route as Bournemouth Borough Council (my home town) and completely ruin the town and destroy all its important heritage.

If that is so, then shame on them.