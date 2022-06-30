Reader's letter: Organ recital at Eastbourne church promises to be brilliant

Organ recital at Eastbourne church

There will be an organ recital by Julian Thomas on Monday July 4 at 1pm, at St Saviour’s and St Peter’s Church, South Street, Eastbourne.

This promises to be a brilliant recital.

We are so lucky to have Julian come and play for us.

He is currently the head of music and choirmaster at Tonbridge School.

He began his musical training as a chorister at Salisbury Cathedral and then as a music and academic scholar at Charterhouse, before going up to Cambridge as Organ Scholar at Jesus College.

After graduating, he moved to Lincoln Cathedral as second assistant organist, becoming a prize-winning Fellow of the Royal College of Organists in 2000.

His programme includes works by Bach, Franck and Ireland.

There is also a piece by a little-known composer which does a wonderful send up of Mozart.

The concert concludes with a riotous march by Harold Greenhill.

Do come along.

Entry is free with a retiring collection.