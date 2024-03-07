Rediscovering the crop circle mystery talk – 27 March 2024, West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This evening will be presented by renowned circle researchers Andy Thomas and Barry Reynolds. They will be showing ALL of the stunning crop formations of the last year, to help prepare for what the fields might receive this summer and to demonstrate that, whatever the ultimate cause – whether aliens, natural forces or something even stranger – many of these patterns cannot be reproduced by people under the same circumstances and continue to challenge entrenched beliefs in striking ways.

This will be accompanied by news of significant developments in the rediscovery of important crop circle information. Barry explains: "During the 1990s, before the advent of the internet as we know it today, an enormous amount of crop circle research was undertaken. That research was largely paper-based and in many instances has never seen the light of day. Andy and I have embarked on a project to make available online as much of this long-hidden treasure trove as we can. This work is already revealing some fascinating and hitherto unseen findings about the circle phenomenon that throw a whole new light on it.”

Andy and Barry will give an overview into some of the profound insights now surfacing and will show how the crop circle mystery is still continuing – and is still potentially important.

A classic crop circle, just one of many thousands over the years

Changing Times’s public presentations are held throughout the year at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, in Burgess Hill, and have been running for 33 years.