Regular display team at Eastbourne’s Airbourne makes difficult decision

A display team that regularly performed at Airbourne in Eastbourne is closing down.

The Blades Aerobatic Display Team, which is run by 2Excel Aviation, announced 2022 was their last full season yesterday (January 23).

The statement said: “The decision has not been taken lightly. The Blades have been important and iconic for the business since 2Excel was founded.”

The Bladed made their debut in 2006 and have grown from four aeroplanes and five people, to 30 aircraft and 500 employees.

The Blades (photo from 2Excel Aviation Ltd)

The statement said: “While it will never feel like the right time to draw a line under this world-class team – the epitome of aerial excellence – the challenges to global economies, the worsening cost-of-living crisis and the protracted hit to disposable incomes this is causing have exacerbated the challenges facing The Blades.

“This comes amid the continued degradation of the air show circuit, with more and more events being lost, meaning fewer opportunities to display and showcase our sponsors to the public.

“Together, these factors prompted 2Excel’s Board to consider the future of The Blades. Regrettably, we concluded it is an unsustainable business model and, in the best interests of all our employee-owners, we needed to take action and redeploy our resources elsewhere within our fast-growing company. We are seeking to honour all existing bookings.”

Andy Offer, 2Excel’s co-founder and director, said: “The Blades will live on in spirit – our legacy to the air show world. It’s been our greatest pleasure to entertain everyone and to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“During the 17 flying seasons The Blades delivered, millions of people saw the team display and thousands have ridden onboard our aircraft. We owe a great debt of gratitude to every one of them. But, most importantly, we must pay tribute to the pilots who have flown with the team and to the ground staff who supported them over the years – especially to those who delivered the final season in 2022 with The Blades’ traditional professionalism and flair. They will be missed.”

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said: “The airshow team are saddened to hear that The Blades will no longer be performing their impressive displays across the airshow circuit. The Blades have been good friends of the show over the last 17 years, proving to be hugely popular with the Airbourne crowds both in the air and on the ground - we shall miss their incredible expertise and professional manner.

“We would like to extend huge thanks to the team and their phenomenal display pilots for the many years of exceptional displays at Airbourne, and we wish the team well in their future endeavours with their aviation business 2Excel.

“Work on Airbourne 2023 continues with plans for a full programme of flying across all four days. We expect to receive early confirmations of some flying displays in the spring and look forward to announcing these in due course.”