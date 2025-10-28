Remembrance events to mark Armistice Day in Eastbourne

Eastbourne will mark Armistice Day with a series of events next month, including the Sunday Service of Remembrance.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Remembrance Service will take place on Sunday, November 9 at the War Memorial, beginning with a military parade through the town watched by hundreds of residents and visitors.

Representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations will lead a procession from Terminus Road precinct at 10.25am along Cornfield Road to the War Memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will then be joined by civic dignitaries including the Mayor of Eastbourne and Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Violet Hancock DL, who will lead a parade from the Town Hall at 10.30am to the War Memorial.

Eastbourne will mark Armistice Day with a series of events next month, including the Sunday Service of Remembrance. Picture: Visit Eastbourne

A thanksgiving service conducted by Reverend Paul Tabraham will be accompanied by musicians from the Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army Band and the Scottish Pipe Band. The service will include a two minutes’ silence at 11am and the official wreath laying.

The commemoration event concludes with the continuation of the parade by ex-military personnel past the War Memorial via South Street. To facilitate the event a number of road closures will be put in place between 10am and 1pm.

Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Margaret Bannister said: “The annual Service of Remembrance is a chance for our community to come together and ensure the sacrifices of those who have served, are never forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service is always well supported, as we remember those who lost their lives in wartime conflict while defending our freedom, as well as those who continue to serve in the Armed Forces today, along with their families and the vital role played by the emergency services.”

This year’s Remembrance events will begin with the annual Concert of Remembrance by Eastbourne Silver Band which will take place at Our Lady of Ransom Church in Grange Road on Sunday, November 2 at 2.30pm, attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne.

On Sunday, November 9 a service at the Ruthless Memorial at Butts Brow will honour the crew who lost their lives when the World War II USAAF liberator bomber crashed into the downland above Willingdon in 1944. Led by the Royal British Legion and attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne, the service begins at 3pm, meeting at Butts Brow car park at 2.45pm.

On Armistice Day – Tuesday, November 11 – there will be a service at 10.40am at the War Memorial Houses in Victoria Drive attended by the Mayor of Eastbourne. These houses and memorial were funded by the residents of Eastbourne at the end of WWII as a tribute to those who died or were injured in action, and are still used today as homes for ex-service personnel with medical disabilities and their families.