Renowned Ardingly Autumn Show set to combine International Horse Trials

Renowned Autumn Show set to combine International Horse Trials

The newly named Autumn Show & International Horse Trials will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25.

This years addition is the South of England International Horse Trials will give visitors the chance to watch the showjumping, dressage and cross-country phases.

Visitors can try their hand at fly fishing, archery, axe throwing, and air rifle shooting. There will be ferret racing, falconry and birds of prey displays throughout the weekend, as well as vintage vehicles.

The countryside event will still celebrate the harvest season including competitions and displays from local Women’s Institutes and Young Farmer’s Clubs.

Children are sure to love the activity trail, the farm animals in the animal barn, the funfair and pony rides.

Corrie Ince, show director for the South of England Agricultural Society, said: “Combining our Autumn Show with the South of England International Horse Trials is a very exciting move for us as a Society. It is not only an honour to host such a revered competition in the equine community, but it also enables us to offer our biggest autumn programme of activities to date, and all included in the one ticket price. Our focus is still very much on encouraging visitors of all ages - even the canine members of the family - to ‘have a go’ at the numerous countryside pursuits on offer but with the additional spectacle of the Horse Trials, the weekend is truly set to be an event not to be missed.

“We hope to remind everyone that the South of England Agricultural Society is in fact a charity. As such, any of the profits we make from the Autumn Show & International Horse Trials will help support people across the South East with an interest or involvement in agriculture and other land-based industries. From inspiring school children to learn about the land, to offering travel bursaries for people working in the farming sector or helping with funding towards agricultural research - when you buy a ticket you will also be doing your bit to help the future generation.”

A full timetable will be available to view online prior to the weekend.