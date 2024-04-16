Resurgence is new Lewes show

It features the work of Steve Bannatyne from Kingston, near Lewes . He explains: “The exhibition is a collection of eight individual, explorative projects that showcase methods I have developed to reuse waste materials to create art. My work is inspired by my desire to use less to create more, using materials that are destined for landfill. The materials used comprise timber in various forms, clothing, old nails, cardboard, old paint and paper. The exhibition will feature wall relief, sculpture and collaged pieces. My hope for the exhibition is to spark some conversation on waste and our relationship with it so that years of prioritising convenience over the environment can be rethought.

“I was born and raised in Belfast during the troubles. My early memories are of council estates and the communities within them and of intermittent sectarian violence. As part of a poor family, I was brought up to be resourceful – to make use of what I have and avoid waste. This is a philosophy that I’ve carried with me throughout my life . After leaving home at 16, I studied art and design at Exeter College, then earned a BA in graphic design at Central Saint Martins. I spent a number of years in creative industries and in operational roles before moving to the charity sector, which was much more in keeping with my personal values. My recent work for an environmental protection charity inspired the transition to creating my artwork using only waste materials. My creative journey has spanned decades, but in 2022 it gained real momentum after my first open house exhibition was a huge success. Last year, I decided to focus on my creative career full-time to give me the space to develop my concept and techniques. I’m also passionate about improving the accessibility of art, particularly to disadvantaged groups, so spend some of my time developing and facilitating creative workshops within the community.