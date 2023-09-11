Retelling the story of a Scottish castle through archaeology

Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeology Society's autumn programme commences on Friday 22 September when Adrian Cox is our speaker. Members meet on the fourth Friday of the month with a different topic and speaker at each meeting.

The September talk will focus on archaeological research and excavation at Tantallon Castle in East Lothian, Scotland and how the results enhanced our understanding and inspired the community.

Adrian Cox is an archaeologist with forty years of experience, for much of that time he worked for Historic Scotland but has recently worked with the National Trust on the White Horse of Uffington.

The meeting is at St Saviour’s Church Hall, Spencer Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4PA and starts at 7.30pm with the doors opening at 7.15pm. Visitors very welcome and pay £2.50 at the door.