Retired Police officer explains why he's done exhibitions for the past three years in Chichester

The exhibition called ‘A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967’ is currently being held from February 23 to 28 in The Old Court Room at the Council House in Chichester , from 10 am to 4 pm.

Alan Moore spoke about his history in the force. He said: “I joined the police in 1968 as a cadet when the Sussex force amalgamated and I served for around nine years, then served as a fire investigation officer. I got involved in the research for this stuff was to look for details of my grandad who served as a war reserve in the Second World War. It’s all grown massively from there and these exhibitions and more research have followed.”