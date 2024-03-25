REVIEW: Alternate Jesus offers Superstar performance of quiet dignity and power

Jesus Christ Superstar (contributed pic)

Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the Mayflower Theatre starring Julian Clary as Herod and Ian McIntosh as Jesus. So says the website. Unless it’s a Monday night, apparently.

But any harrrumphy thoughts that we were getting the B team were quickly dispelled by an outstanding performance by Luke Street, the show’s “alternate” Jesus, a performance of quiet, understated power which managed both to humanise the character and allow him his mystery – all building to the show’s devastating ending.

It has to be said, though, that this is a production which rewards those who know the musical well already. Too many words are lost in the singing. We certainly wished we’d done some homework beforehand – though, of course, it should be perfectly possible to turn up simply to enjoy on the night.

Elsewhere, Hannah Richardson brings huge poignancy to the role of Mary. Her I Don’t Know How To Love Him was the highlight of the night – very closely followed by Street’s superb, agonised rendition of Gethsemane. Mesmerisingly done.