It's two hours of traditional slapstick panto family fun - and it's running until December 30 in a Brighton seafront hotel. Cinderella - produced by Hove's E3 - is playing to packed audiences at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole (tickets on https://www.brightonfamilypanto.com/)

Ellie Earl plays the lead role with charm and confidence as she meets - and finally falls in love - with Prince Charming, alias Kane Matthews who shines throughout with his solo songs. Liam Joseph is a fun and loveable Dandini, while the Wicked Step Sisters - played by Brighton's very own Jason Sutton and Josh Hanson - have a wonderful, comical connection. There's always room for a baddie in a panto and BBC Radio Sussex presenter Allison Ferns performs with passion from the outset as the crowd - old and young alike - love to boo her!

Buttons - Carl Lovejoy - enjoys a great rapport with the audience while producer and director David Hill stars in the second half as Baron Hardup. Sharon Starr - another Brighton favourite - excels as the Fairy Godmother who ensures love finally wins in this traditional panto tale.

The first half is a full hour and while the second is shorter, with the tale ending after 25 minutes of the second half, there is fun and games after that with great renditions of The 12 Days of Christmas and, of course, The Music Man. Cinderella runs at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole until December 30. There is seating for 800 at each performance.