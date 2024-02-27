REVIEW: challenging prejudice in humane tale of hope on the Chichester stage

Abdul-Malik Janneh Gordon Millar Petra Joan-Athene Sasha Desouza-Willock in rehearsal for The Boy at the Back of the Class. Photo Manuel Harlan

The Boy at the Back of the Class offers a very strong conclusion to a very strong winter season at the CFT. In fact, they’ve probably saved the best to last with this powerful plea for decency, expertly adapted for the stage by Nick Ahad from Onjali Q Raúf’s celebrated book.

The result is a piece of theatre which should be required viewing for anyone in any position of power – an appeal (and as Ahad says, how awful that it should ever be necessary) to understand that refugees are human beings first and foremost.

Ahmet, played with appropriate hesitation and then growing confidence by Farshid Rokey, is the boy at the back of the class of the title, the newcomer who instantly seems different – and therefore provokes both curiosity and hostility.

There’s a chilling moment when parents at the gate trot out the well-worn prejudices, that refugees are filthy spongers who really should have stayed where they were. But the lovely thing is that the night – this night at least – belongs to the younger generation.

Led by Alexa (terrific from Sasha Desouza-Willock), a gang of four nine-year-olds embarks on a voyage of discovery. First they learn just what a refugee is and the kinds of things which could make a refugee of pretty much anyone. And then they resolve to do something about it, determining to go to the highest authority in the land for help in tracking down Ahmet’s parents.

Sadly, it isn’t a piece which is ever going to shake or even challenge entrenched prejudice, but that’s not the point. Instead it underlines the innate kindness of young people with its powerful message that kindness can actually conquer pretty much anything.

The piece argues beautifully that it’s prejudice which is the aberration. Even more importantly, it argues that, however grim the world might seem at times, there’s massive hope all the while we can keep our youngsters uncorrupted.