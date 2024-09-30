REVIEW: Rolling Stones play is a gas, gas, gas on the Chichester Festival Theatre stage

Jasper Talbot as Mick Jagger & Brenock O’Connor as Keith Richards in Redlands at Chichester Festival Theatre - Photo Ikin Yum

Redlands by Charlotte Jones, Chichester Festival Theatre, September 20-October 18.

Wow. Surely the greatest-ever final ten minutes of anything that has ever been on the CFT stage. Back-to-back Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Satisfaction, two of the finest songs ever written, brilliantly, blisteringly delivered. On his professional debut Jasper Talbot absolutely nails Mick Jagger in this tale of the infamous 1967 Redlands drug bust near Chichester. He’s got the natural Jagger looks to start with but completely gets the movement too in a mesmerising performance. He also gets the notoriously two-tone Jagger of the 1960s – either mockney yob or well-spoken young gentleman with nothing very much in between.

Brenock O'Connor is equally spot on with his Keith Richards, host of the quiet night in which ended up sending the two key Stones to jail after police and News of The World collusion sought to bring them down.

To start with, the play comes as a bit of a surprise to those of us Stones obsessives who were hoping for an absolute total close focus on the Stones themselves and who wondered how on earth a story of such seriousness could ever be properly delivered as a riotous comedy.

However, as the Rolling Stones themselves sang, “You can't always get what you want, But if you try sometimes […] You get what you need’ That’s certainly the case here. And once you accept that this play is what it is, then you’ll soon accept that it works brilliantly. At times the diehard Stones fan might think ‘But I’m not really interested in Nigel Havers becoming an actor,’ but actually playwright Charlotte Jones’ decision to use intergenerational Havers strife as the play’s framing device and guide throughout makes increasing sense – particularly as further embodiment of the massive culture clash which the Stones represented.

Anthony Calf, always terrific on the Festival Theatre stage, is terrific again as Michael Havers, defending counsel for the Stones and an old generation stuffed shirt who learns there is humanity in swaying with the times. Louis Landau also gives an increasingly appealing performance as the young Nigel fighting against all the expectations to follow the family footsteps into the law. Excellent too from Clive Francis as the next generation back and yet so much more down with the kids, Cecil “Bongo” Havers played in full-on Fawlty Towers Major mode. Key too to a uniformly impressive cast is Emer McDaid who lends plenty of poignancy to Marianne Faithfull, perhaps the greatest victim of it all – or so the play would argue. She gives an absolutely beautiful Ruby Tuesday – and her surreal As Tears Go By, apparently in a Michael Havers’ dream, is certainly one of the night’s more memorable moments.

A serious play focusing on the trial would, you realise by the end of it, have been significantly less entertaining than this rich and inventive summer season finale. And wow again – Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Satisfaction from that prestigious stage, who’d have thought. And just a few hundred yards up the road from where Mick and Keith (before he became Keef) were jailed all those years ago. Great design makes full use of the auditorium in a spectacular CFT main house directing debut for CFT artistic director Justin Audibert.