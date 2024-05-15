Ride for a Reason and Family Fun in Haywards Heath 19th May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride is fast approaching and this year Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath are proud to be partners again.

The charities being supported this year are Sussex Search and Rescue and Bipolar UK. The bike ride takes place during Mental Health Awareness Week, and the theme this year is ‘Movement: Moving more for our mental health’. Adam Deacon, BAFTA award-winning actor, writer and director and Bipolar UK ambassador, will be there to kick-off the bike ride and invites you to come along to ride or be part of the fun.

SSAR is the primary search resource for Sussex Police. They are a dedicated team of predominantly self funded professionally trained and equipped volunteers who employ specialist skills in the search for vulnerable missing persons. As SusSAR members are volunteers with other career and family commitments, it is important to keep numbers up in order to maintain an effective capability, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Our Rotary Team recently walked and cycled over 10,000 KM for their ‘Pole to Pole’ challenge (https://bipolaruk.enthuse.com/profile) and raised over £6000 for Bipolar UK to establish a much-needed online local support group (visit https://www.bipolaruk.org.) The Haywards Heath Bike Ride will be a grand finale to our fund-raising efforts and will, we hope, enable the local support group to move from on-line to face-to-face meetings.

Judith Pratt, President of the Rotary Club of Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath commented: ‘I am delighted that we will make a real difference to the lives of local people affected by a family member going missing or living with bipolar. We invite you to Ride for a Reason and join us on the HH Bike Ride to get mentally and physically fit’.