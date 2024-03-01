Rising star flautist among Horsham Music Circle guests

Frederico Paixao (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Both offer great recital programmes for you to enjoy with a young rising star flautist and his piano accompanist and a highly regarded established local organist

“In the Causeway Barn on March 16 at 7pm, Portuguese flautist Frederico Paixão gives a recital with pianist Mark Rogers. Both come as award-winning young artists sponsored by The Countess of Munster Musical Trust Recital Scheme. The scheme provides performance opportunities for outstanding artists on the threshold of first-class careers on the concert platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Frederico enjoys a varied career of solo recitals, concertos, chamber music and orchestral playing. From 2013 he studied at The Purcell School and then won a full scholarship to study at the Royal Academy of Music where he won the flute, piccolo, and RAM club prizes. He is currently on trial for principal flute for several prestigious orchestras. A confident soloist, he has made numerous concerto appearances at the Royal Academy of Music and with the Bath Festival Orchestra. On baroque flute, Frederico has worked with the Armonico Consort and performed with Rachel Podger at the Wigmore Hall as part of the RAM Baroque Soloists. Mark is an American pianist specialising in vocal and chamber music. He completed his undergraduate studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2021 winning several awards. Mark was also a scholar at the Royal Academy of Music where he studied for a Masters in Piano Accompaniment with James Baillieu, Malcolm Martineau, and Michael Dussek and was recently awarded first prize in Art Song accompaniment. French music features with pieces by Germaine Tailleferre and Lili Boulanger and the virtuosic Poulenc Sonata, one of his best known works. Also included are sonatas by Bach and York Bowen and Vaughan Williams’ Suite de ballet.

Most Popular

“The regular organ recital series returns for the spring in the Unitarian Church on Tuesday, March 19 at 1pm. To open and close the programme Gerald Taylor presents two contrasting Chorale Fantasias by J S Bach, the first BWV735 is based on a Palm Sunday hymn with a style similar to Pachabel; the second BWV736 has a lively gigue for the main theme and a brilliant moto perpetuo in Toccata style.

“Also included is Schumann’s Fugue No1 on B.A.C.H., with majestic and impressive counterpoint in Hommage to J S Bach. In keeping with the season of Lent, the Passion Chorale by Brahms will be heard, from the Eleven Chorale Preludes which were the composer’s very last works. An 18th-century novelty of music for mechanical organs and musical clocks was popular and led to commissioned works for them including Haydn's Grenadier March from 32 Miniatures and Mozart’s Fantasia in F minor and major, but he would have preferred to hear this on a Grand Organ! Karg-Elert’s Pax Vobiscum, Op 86 and Max Reger’s Te Deum, full of adventure and originality, completes the programme.”