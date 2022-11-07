The parade and service will take place on Sunday, November 13. The parade will muster adjacent to the Town Clock in Littlehampton High Street at 10.30am and march off at 10.45am.

A short service including the laying of the wreaths and two minute’s silence will be held at the war memorial at 11am. The parade will then move to St Mary’s Church, where another service will take place.

Veterans are welcome to march in the parade and can obtain a copy of the parade orders by visiting the Littlehampton Town Council website, calling 01903 732063, emailing [email protected] or from the reception at the Manor House, Church Street.

Most Popular

Littlehampton Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please note that road closures will be in operation on the following roads throughout the parade and service, 10.30am to 11.15am: Beach Road, Maltravers Road, St Catherine’s Road, East Street at the junction with Church Street, Church Street, New Road.

For the return parade, Church Street will be closed from the Fitzalan Road roundabout to East Street between 11.50am and 12.30pm, with a short closure at the East Street crossing to allow the parade to pass into High Street. For detailed information, please visit the website www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/news/2022/remembrance-sunday