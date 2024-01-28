Robinson Crusoe will be Lewes’ post-Christmas panto

Robinson Crusoe - Lewes Drama Collective

The performance is on Sunday, February 4 at 2.30pm at All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes, East Sussex BN7 2LE. Tickets adults £9.50 and concessions £7.50 online via Ticket Source.

Spokeswoman Becky Rowland said: “This winter, all members of the popular Lewes Drama Collective are joining to present a rip-roaring and unique traditional British pantomime adaptation of Robinson Crusoe. Inspired by the best-selling novel which was originally written by Daniel Defoe, this modern take on a thrilling 300-plus year old story welcomes all to embrace a joyous experience. Whether giggling at the antics of the daft shipmates, or singing along to some fantastically fun sea shanties, there’s comedy for everyone!

“Follow an exhilarating journey of a young adventurer who has an insatiable spirit for exploration. Despite his tenacity for adventure, Robinson’s voyages on the Black Pearl have been plagued by disastrous misadventures. His family’s expectations, with his studious father Fritz and pompous older brother Dennis, couldn’t be more different from his own yearning for freedom.

“One fateful evening at the local tavern, Robinson’s life takes a remarkable turn. Celebrating his engagement to a beautiful girl amidst the disapproval of his audacious shipmates, Black Beard reveals a chance to leave behind a life of crime and join Captain Perkins, one of the King’s men, on a daring voyage. To set sail, they need additional crew, and Robinson must undergo strenuous trials to prove his worth.

“Earning a place on the once-in-a-lifetime voyage, Robinson sets out from London across the oceans to uncharted lands. Is this the voyage that will alter his luck and win the respect of his father? As the crew embarks on this thrilling adventure, new opportunities, friendships, risks, and romance unfold. Robinson’s survival depends on his cunning and skills to secure a safe passage back to England from a tropical desert island.”

Becky added: “Please note that due to the inclusion of flashing lights and loud sounds at certain points in the production, we recommend that children no younger than five years old should attend. However, it is ultimately at your own discretion.”

Also coming up, Keith Kendrick & Sylvia Needham are the guests at the Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club on February 7.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Keith and Sylvia have a very wide-ranging repertoire, strong voices and uncannily compatible and complimentary styles of delivery, affording an exciting enhancement in duo and produce striking acapella harmony. Keith Kendrick, described as ‘the man with a voice as sturdy as a five-bar gate’, is proud of his Derbyshire roots.

“Keith and Sylvia also frequently accompany themselves and play lively dance tunes on three different systems of the only English invented musical instrument – the concertina. They are capable and experienced workshop leaders on those instruments and a variety of other folk skills such as part singing from two to a full choir, sea songs and shanties, dance music and song accompaniment