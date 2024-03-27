Rockwater Hove to host Men’s Mental Health event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rockwater, based on the Western Esplanade in Hove, is set to host an event focused on the life challenges experienced by men on Wednesday 3rd April from 7pm to 9pm, aiming to create an open forum for discussion while shedding light on crucial but often overlooked health concern of men’s mental health.

Rockwater host Sophie Corbett will lead a panel discussion featuring a line-up of experts and speakers, which combine personal experiences, empathy and the latest research, to lift the lid on a topic often shrouded in silence.

Panellists include well-known actor and Celebrity Masterchef 2018 winner John Partridge, radio and television presenter Guy Lloyd, Dom Thomas, founder of the grassroots mental health group Mountain Men, former journalist Jon Wilde, and professional keynote speaker and founder of Shaping Wealth, Neil Bage.

Sophie, who has been running Rockwater’s ‘So Talk’ sessions for four years said: “We all experience life challenges on a day-to-day basis, these affect our overall wellbeing and have a significant impact on our daily lives, relationships, and even physical health. Although these issues affect people of both genders, I have found through my So Talk sessions that men generally receive less attention and support. It’s important that men have a forum where they can listen to the experiences of others and discuss what it means to be a man from their perspective. We’re aiming to provide an opportunity for men to learn about neurodiversity and discuss life challenges openly, from fatherhood to burnout and ADHD. During a time where health and wellness is taking centre stage, at Rockwater we have made it our mission to make wellness initiatives core to our hospitality offering and to host events, such as this one, for our local community that touch on important topics.”

Throughout the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and practical advice from a panel of experts and men that are keen to have open discussions on the life challenges experienced by men.

Sophie adds: “We’d like to invite members of the community to join us for this important and informative event. In the past it has been too easy for men to become wary of sharing their problems and challenges with others, but together, we can break the stigma and foster a culture of understanding and support.”

The Men’s Mental Health event forms part of the venue’s dedicated wellness initiative Rockwater Life, a year-round timetable which includes health, wellness and fitness activities. The event is open to all and tickets can be purchased for £10 via Rockwater Life Talk: Men’s Mental Health.

About the panellists

John Partridge is an English actor, dancer, singer, panellist, and television presenter, who is probably best known for the role of Christian Clarke in the long-running BBC television soap opera EastEnders. After competing in Celebrity MasterChef, John opened up about his mental health struggles since the death of his mother and how cooking helped him deal with depression and addiction.

Guy Lloyd is a radio and TV presenter, musician, comedian, and recovery worker. Having gone through his own journey of addiction, Guy is now supporting other addicts on their road to recovery, as well as being a supporter of men’s mental health and wellbeing.

Dom Thomas is just the same as the guy next to you at the bar, on the train, or maybe in the gym. Sometimes he feels great, sometimes he really doesn’t. He’s no expert but it doesn’t take one to realise men can be rubbish at opening up. Dom founded Mountain Men, a grassroots mental health group to support the men around him, who he saw struggling. He’s found a way to share the tools he’d found to support his recovery and use his experience to support others.

Jon Wilde is a former journalist, who found a way out of anxiety and depression through mindfulness practice. He now works as a mindfulness teacher, mentor and recovery coach in Brighton.