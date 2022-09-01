Rogate Pumpkin Patch returns - here is how to book your ticket

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bubble witch at Rogate Pumpkin Patch

The annual pumpkin-themed outdoors event will open every day from October 14 through to October 30 at the family-run location off the A272.

More than a pick your own patch, Rogate Pumpkin Patch is a wonderful world of everything spooky and pumpkin with areas designed for imaginative play, games, food stalls and fun.

Attractions include Merlin’s Wood, Dracula’s Estate, Pumpkin Garden and the Bubble Witch. Plus the Spooky Sunflower Trail with its individual creations for visitors to seek out

such as Dorothy’s House, The Hobbit Hole and the Box Troll Eyes. Additional activities like Pumpkin Skittles Alley, Pumpkin Slingshot and the Pumpkin Shy are designed for the whole family to enjoy.

In a statement pumpkin patch owners Sophie and Pete Davey said: “Our ethos is based around creating a wonderful day out for pumpkin pickers of all ages, which is a sustainable and authentic experience. Our local multi-talented creative team, who are all local friends, young adults and family, reuse and recycle materials to create all the attractions and unique installations for the event.

“We are very fortunate to list in such a beautiful area and giving children the opportunity to be outside and sharing what we see everyday is our passion”.

The pumpkin patch itself has 25 different varieties of pumpkin, gourd and squash ranging from munchkin to monster in size for visitors to pick directly from the field.

Tickets are pre sold in time slots and cost £5 each, with under twos entering for free.

To book visit https://rogatepumpkinpatch.digitickets.co.uk/tickets