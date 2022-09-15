Room on the Broom comes to life at Wakehurst this October

Room on the Broom comes to life at Wakehurst

Running from Saturday, October 15 to Sunday, October 30, this autumnal adventure is the perfect trail for all the family to enjoy.

Situated in Kew Gardens’ Sussex botanical garden, the trail will recreate the journey of Witch’s windswept adventure, through 3D installations and family-friendly activities.

Children can join a willow wand-making workshop, take part in a treasure hunt to recover Witch’s lost items, and concoct a nature-inspired spell at the end of the trail.

The trail is a great opportunity for all the family to connect with nature and experience the enchanting tale of Room on the Broom, through inspiring 3D installations, situated in the golden autumnal colours throughout Wakehurst’s wild woodlands.

Admission to the trail is included in a garden entry ticket, which must be booked in advance at http://www.kew.org/wakehurst.