Rotary Tree of Light to be switched on at Eastbourne Congress Foyer

The Rotary Clubs of Eastbourne have been organising a special Christmas tree outside the Congress Theatre and this is the 25th year – The Rotary Tree of Light, remembering loved ones at Christmas.

Everyone is welcome to join the service on Sunday, December 4 starting at 4pm – starting in the foyer of the Congress and then outside to tie ribbons to the tree. There are readings, songs from the team at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, and Marcus Plant and members of the Eastbourne Silver Band will play before the service and while ribbons are being tied.

The tree could not happen without the support of local businesses who sponsor the tree. Leaflets and ribbons are distributed to supporters who can complete their dedications in advance or on the day. All of the messages go into a book of remembrance both on the website, www.eastbournetreeoflight.co.uk and in a book situated in Eastbourne Library. .

The Tree of Light gives us an opportunity to stop and remember those we miss and taking a moment to write a message on a ribbon or a dedication for the book of remembrance helps many of us reaffirm our love for our family and friends no longer with us at Christmas.The event raises the profile of Rotary supporting the community – people and charities.