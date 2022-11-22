Rotary Tree of Light to be switched on at Eastbourne Congress Foyer

Everyone is welcome to join the service on Sunday, December 4 starting at 4pm – starting in the foyer of the Congress and then outside to tie ribbons to the tree. There are readings, songs from the team at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, and Marcus Plant and members of the Eastbourne Silver Band will play before the service and while ribbons are being tied.
The tree could not happen without the support of local businesses who sponsor the tree. Leaflets and ribbons are distributed to supporters who can complete their dedications in advance or on the day. All of the messages go into a book of remembrance both on the website, www.eastbournetreeoflight.co.uk and in a book situated in Eastbourne Library. .
The Tree of Light gives us an opportunity to stop and remember those we miss and taking a moment to write a message on a ribbon or a dedication for the book of remembrance helps many of us reaffirm our love for our family and friends no longer with us at Christmas.The event raises the profile of Rotary supporting the community – people and charities.
This year’s sponsors are: Brewers, Town Property, Stephen Rimmer Solicitors, Lodestone Financial, PJ Skips, Pomodoro & Mozarella Restorante, Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway, LMDB Accountants, Lawson Lewis Blakers, Sussex Legal, Lightning Fibre, Langham Hotel, Lansdowne Hotel, Life Media, The Rattonians, Dominic Hill, and Lecs UK – The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Signtek, Bournefree, Eastbourne Herald, WSI, Eastbourne AM Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Sovereign Harbour and the Rotary Club of Eastbourne – all working for our community.