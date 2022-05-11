Royal sculptures on sale at Petworth Park Fair

Royal sculptures are to be set to be put up for sale. SUS-221105-164216001

The Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair at Petworth will be putting up many valuable and prized royal sculptures up for sale.

Sculptures from a Ukrainian artist will also be on sale at the Fair

To mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year, a number of the antiques dealers and art galleries exhibiting at The Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair are bringing royal inspired items to the Fair.

Amongst these items are two Regency glass crown scent bottles made for the coronation of King George IV, English, 1820, (£650 and £850 from Fileman Antiques); a fine pair of Queen Caroline engraved commemorative goblets, English, circa 1821 (£850 from Fileman Antiques).

An Arts & Crafts Cymric silver and enamel Coronation spoon by Archibald Knox (1864-1933) for Liberty & Co., Birmingham 1901, was produced for the coronation of Edward VII (£2,650 from Morgan Strickland Decorative Arts).

‘Lifeguard Escort – The Coronation’ by Feliks Topolski (1907-1989) pen and ink, red crayon and watercolour on tinted paper, which is signed and inscribed: To Slim (Slim Hewitt, photographer and cinematographer) (£4,600 from Sarah Colegrave Fine Art). In 1958, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh commissioned Topolski to create a large scale mural for Buckingham Palace depicting the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Another painting ‘View of Westminster Abbey’ oil on paper by Felix Runcie Kelly (New Zealand, 1914 -1994) was a commission for the Dunlop Rubber Company Limited and used as a full-page advertisement in 1953 to commemorate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in numerous publications including ‘The Queen’ and ‘The Illustrated London News’. A copy of one of the advertisements accompanies the painting.

Ukrainian items for sale, include some bronze sculptures by Ukrainian born Bruno Zach (1891-1945) – ‘Tall Feather’ an Art Deco patinated bronze sculpture of a native American warrior on horseback, c.1930 (£5,950 from Jeroen Markies Art Deco); ‘Riding Crop’, cold painted bronze and onyx, c.1920 (£16,500 from Hickmet Fine Arts) and a larger sized ‘Burlesque’ green and silver patinated bronze, signed, c.1925, (£11,500 from Hickmet Fine Arts).

‘Claire Foy, Smoking Queen, Fashion: Alexander McQueen. London, 2017’ is an archival pigment print by Tim Walker (b.1970) of the star of Netflix series ‘The Crown’ (from Michael Hoppen Gallery).

Two Chris Levine (Canadian, born 1960) signed creations depicting HM The Queen are ‘Lightness of Being’, a silkscreen with Swarovski Crystals, edition #60/100, (£16,500 from Haynes Fine Art) and a lenticular print (£36,000 from Haynes Fine Art).

Other fun items for sale include a Vienna bronze ‘Corgi’, c.1910 (£550 from Hickmet Fine Arts) and an Art Deco bee honeypot with original glass, c.1930, which was made by Mappin & Webb, holder of a Royal Warrant since 1897 (from Justin Evershed-Martin). A Victorian Essex Crystal intaglio (reverse painted) tie pin bearing a crown, c.1900 (£385 from Hickmet Fine Arts).