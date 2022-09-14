RSPCA Mount Noddy to host dog show and fete after postponement
Mount Noddy is set to host a dog show and fete next month (October), after having to postpone the event back in July.
The event will take place on Saturday, October 8 from midday until 4.30pm and will be held at Madehurst Cricket Club.
Categories in the dog show – judged by the branch’s president – will include ‘most handsome dog’, ‘most beautiful bitch’, and ‘Thomas’s Musical Mats’ – a game similar to musical chairs where, when the music stops, your dog has to be on a mat.
In addition to the dog show, there will be stalls, agility, games (including welly wanging) and refreshments.
The event was scheduled to take place in July this year but was postponed due to the heatwave which made conditions too dangerous for dogs to be outside.
Madehurst Cricket Club is situated in Madehurst, Arundel, BN18 0NN.
For more information about the event, visit: www.rspcasussexwest.org.uk/event/mount-noddy-dog-show-and-fete