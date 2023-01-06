Rustington choir's first concert for three years raises hundreds of pounds for Ukraine

The Friendship Singers have been back at Rustington Methodist Church for a return concert after three years without performing due to the Covid pandemic.

The Christmas concert in December raised £307 for East Preston For Ukraine, the local appeal to help people affected by the war.

Margaret White said: "Although we sang our own repertoire, it was an opportunity for the audience to sing their favourite carols, too, and it was well received.

"We are a group of women singing in three parts, soprano, mezzo soprano and alto. We have a long history, originally singing in unison and then evolving into part singing. We sing a variety of music styles from ABBA, The Carpenters, songs from the musicals as well as more well-known classical pieces and folk tunes.

"Our musical director/conductor is Terry Warren and Ann Waters is our pianist. We would like to recruit some new members, so please think about joining us – we really enjoy ourselves and singing is so good for you and can relieve stress!"