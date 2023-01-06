Rustington choir's first concert for three years raises hundreds of pounds for Ukraine

The Christmas concert in December raised £307 for East Preston For Ukraine, the local appeal to help people affected by the war.
Margaret White said: "Although we sang our own repertoire, it was an opportunity for the audience to sing their favourite carols, too, and it was well received.
"We are a group of women singing in three parts, soprano, mezzo soprano and alto. We have a long history, originally singing in unison and then evolving into part singing. We sing a variety of music styles from ABBA, The Carpenters, songs from the musicals as well as more well-known classical pieces and folk tunes.
"Our musical director/conductor is Terry Warren and Ann Waters is our pianist. We would like to recruit some new members, so please think about joining us – we really enjoy ourselves and singing is so good for you and can relieve stress!"
The Friendship Singers perform two main concerts a year, in the summer and at Christmas, and also sing at local charity events and care homes. They meet on Wednesdays at St Andrew’s Church, Holmes Lane, Rustington, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Email [email protected] if you are interested in joining.