Rustington Museum talk will illustrate life on the buses with Southdown Motor Services
The museum, in the Samuel Wickens Centre, Broadmark Lane Car Park, Rustington, has a whole display focused on Southdown buses, including photographs and models.
Bringing the exhibition to life, the autumn and winter season of monthly talks will launch with Service With Southdown on Wednesday, October 18, from 7pm to 9pm.
Reservation for the talk is advisable. Telephone 01903 788478 or email [email protected] to book your free ticket.
Gordon Stevenson will be recalling his father’s 37 years with the company in this illustrated talk on Southdown memories.
Julie Covey, museum assistant, said: "Our current in-house display is focused on Southdown Buses, which had a large depot in Littlehampton back in the day. Employing many staff, before driver-operated fare collectors, there was a driver, conductor and, of course, the dreaded inspector.
"Rustington Museum is proud to showcase many artefacts relating to this special time and company, hopefully evoking many happy memories."