BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Rustington Museum talk will illustrate life on the buses with Southdown Motor Services

​​Life on the buses with Southdown Motor Services will be explored in an illustrated talk at Rustington Museum, linking in with the current in-house display.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The museum, in the Samuel Wickens Centre, Broadmark Lane Car Park, Rustington, has a whole display focused on Southdown buses, including photographs and models.

Bringing the exhibition to life, the autumn and winter season of monthly talks will launch with Service With Southdown on Wednesday, October 18, from 7pm to 9pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reservation for the talk is advisable. Telephone 01903 788478 or email [email protected] to book your free ticket.

Most Popular
    Rustington Museum has a whole display focused on Southdown buses, including photographs and modelsRustington Museum has a whole display focused on Southdown buses, including photographs and models
    Rustington Museum has a whole display focused on Southdown buses, including photographs and models

    Gordon Stevenson will be recalling his father’s 37 years with the company in this illustrated talk on Southdown memories.

    Julie Covey, museum assistant, said: "Our current in-house display is focused on Southdown Buses, which had a large depot in Littlehampton back in the day. Employing many staff, before driver-operated fare collectors, there was a driver, conductor and, of course, the dreaded inspector.

    "Rustington Museum is proud to showcase many artefacts relating to this special time and company, hopefully evoking many happy memories."

    Related topics:Southdown