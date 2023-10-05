Rustington Museum talk will illustrate life on the buses with Southdown Motor Services

​​Life on the buses with Southdown Motor Services will be explored in an illustrated talk at Rustington Museum, linking in with the current in-house display.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The museum, in the Samuel Wickens Centre, Broadmark Lane Car Park, Rustington, has a whole display focused on Southdown buses, including photographs and models.

Bringing the exhibition to life, the autumn and winter season of monthly talks will launch with Service With Southdown on Wednesday, October 18, from 7pm to 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reservation for the talk is advisable. Telephone 01903 788478 or email [email protected] to book your free ticket.

Most Popular

Rustington Museum has a whole display focused on Southdown buses, including photographs and models

Gordon Stevenson will be recalling his father’s 37 years with the company in this illustrated talk on Southdown memories.

Julie Covey, museum assistant, said: "Our current in-house display is focused on Southdown Buses, which had a large depot in Littlehampton back in the day. Employing many staff, before driver-operated fare collectors, there was a driver, conductor and, of course, the dreaded inspector.