Sally Botwright: A Wander Around St James - talk in Worthing
Last year, London Tour Guide, Sally Botwright made a welcome return to Indigo Bistro & Bar, to give one of her popular talks about London, its mysteries and lesser known gems.
We are delighted to announce Sally will return on Wednesday 24th April 2024 with a talk entitled ‘A Wander Around St James’s’.
We’ve all heard of the area but just how much do we know about this fascinating place?
From past experience we know this will be a popular event, so don’t delay.
Menu details and information can be found at indigorestaurant.info/events
The talk will begin at 12 noon and will be followed by a two-course lunch all for £30.
Book your place and your chosen meal by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel / Indigo bistro & bar, Steyne Gardens, Worthing on 01903-230451.