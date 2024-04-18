Sally Botwright: A Wander Around St James - talk in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are delighted to announce Sally will return on Wednesday 24th April 2024 with a talk entitled ‘A Wander Around St James’s’.

We’ve all heard of the area but just how much do we know about this fascinating place?

From past experience we know this will be a popular event, so don’t delay.

Menu details and information can be found at indigorestaurant.info/events

The talk will begin at 12 noon and will be followed by a two-course lunch all for £30.