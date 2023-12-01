Saltburn is among the New Park films in Chichester this week

When a frustrated writer dies in suspicious circumstances, the clues left behind appear to implicate his wife. The Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy of a Fall is an intelligent, gripping thriller-cum-courtroom drama not to be missed.

Saltburn (contributed pic)

The Royal Hotel is an atmospheric and suspenseful thriller set in a remote mining town in the Australian Outback, in which two female backpackers seeking adventure get a lot more than they bargained for.

A wicked tale of privilege and desire, Saltburn is the latest psychological thriller from last year’s Oscar-winning Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman). This beautifully lavish production stars Barry Keoghan (Banshees of Inishirin) and Rosamund Pike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beautifully shot in black and white, A Forgotten Man takes us back to Spring 1945 and the collapse of Nazi Germany. The Swiss ambassador flees bombed-out Berlin to return home after serving in the capital of the Third Reich. As he reflects upon decisions he has made, he got through the war, but will he survive the peace?

Most Popular

Epic in scope and impact, Balzac’s 19th century classic novel Lost Illusions feels bracingly attuned to the anxieties of the modern media age. This is grand French cinema at its most dazzling and should be exclusively savoured on the big screen. Continuing with the French Film Festival, love triangles are explored with authenticity, compassion and elegance in Love Affairs.

Anne-Marie Flynn