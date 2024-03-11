Saskia Griffiths-Moore plays Eastbourne’s Lamb Folk Club

Saskia Griffiths-Moore, (contributed pic)

The venue is Upstairs at the Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH; £8 (cash)– pay on the door. Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Her first visit in 2020 was brilliant. This British folk and Abbey Road artist is increasingly known for her crystal-clear vocals, frequently compared to Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell and Eva Cassidy. and her melody-led songwriting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"All welcome. We present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians.

Most Popular

“Saskia Griffiths-Moore is a London-based singer-songwriter who has been performing at folk clubs, theatres, and festivals worldwide.

“With endorsements from Agnew Instruments and JWC Guitars, Saskia has recorded at Abbey Road Studios many times, including her commemorative album Baez, Dylan and Me in honour of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock festival. Her music has been featured on Sky TV, London Live, BBC Radio Scotland, Wales, and more, and she has received grants from Arts Council England and rave reviews from Maverick and RnR magazine among others.

“Saskia began her career as a craniosacral therapist on Harley Street before transitioning to a successful performing career. She has toured across the UK and Europe, including in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark. In 2019, Saskia signed a transatlantic record deal with the Susanne Marcus Collins Foundation Inc in the US and released her album Are You Listening in July 2020, donating the entire tour to charity and performing exclusively in care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad