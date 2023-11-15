Save money on Glow Wild at Wakehurst and festive fun this Christmas with Boundless

This festive season, public sector and civil service membership club Boundless is offering discounted tickets to Glow Wild 2023 - the award-winning winter lantern trail at Wakehurst in Ardingly, West Sussex.

From Thursday 23rd November until Monday 1st January, Glow Wild, the magical winter lantern trail returns to Wakehurst.

Sussex's ultimate festive trail is celebrating its tenth anniversary, featuring a never-before-seen route and brand new installations.

As darkness falls, the gardens are brought to life with beautifully hand-crafted winter lanterns and captivating light installations created by leading artists. This year, Glow Wild invites visitors to discover the awe-inspiring moments in nature – from a record-breaking giant whale and towering flowers to miniature villages and delicate seahorses.

Glow Wild at Wakehurst, West Sussex

Members of Boundless can save up to 23 per cent on Glow Wild tickets. Boundless members already enjoy unlimited complimentary access to Wakehurst, as well as Kew Gardens in London and all Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust sites across the UK.

Boundless membership costs £40 a year and is open to anybody working in or retired from public sector or civil service roles, including teachers, nurses, police, firefighters, council workers and more.