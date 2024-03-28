School hosts April open morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Then join us for our next Open Morning on Saturday 27th April, from 10.30am-12.30pm!

Explore our fantastic, 175-acre grounds on the rural borders of Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, our superb facilities, and our nurturing environment for children aged 2-13.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see first-hand what makes Highfield and Brookham so special and why our thriving nursery, pre-prep and prep school is a must for so many families in Sussex.