School hosts April open morning
Want to discover why Highfield and Brookham School was recently declared the ‘best prep school’ by an educational agent during their visit?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Then join us for our next Open Morning on Saturday 27th April, from 10.30am-12.30pm!
Explore our fantastic, 175-acre grounds on the rural borders of Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, our superb facilities, and our nurturing environment for children aged 2-13.
Don’t miss this opportunity to see first-hand what makes Highfield and Brookham so special and why our thriving nursery, pre-prep and prep school is a must for so many families in Sussex.
To reserve your place, visit bit.ly/3wB8kPB