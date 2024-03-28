School hosts April open morning

Want to discover why Highfield and Brookham School was recently declared the ‘best prep school’ by an educational agent during their visit?
By David GarlantContributor
Published 28th Mar 2024, 14:08 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 14:43 GMT
Then join us for our next Open Morning on Saturday 27th April, from 10.30am-12.30pm!

Explore our fantastic, 175-acre grounds on the rural borders of Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex, our superb facilities, and our nurturing environment for children aged 2-13.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see first-hand what makes Highfield and Brookham so special and why our thriving nursery, pre-prep and prep school is a must for so many families in Sussex.

To reserve your place, visit bit.ly/3wB8kPB

