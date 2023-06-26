Sea of Red will be seen in Lancing as Trefoil Guild celebrates 80th birthday

Members of Sussex Central Trefoil Guild will travel down from Horsham for the Sea of Red event at Lancing Beach Green on Saturday, July 1.
At 3pm, they will join hands to form a sea of red, linking in with other Trefoil members around the region, including Sussex West Trefoil Guild in Littlehampton.
Janet Samuel, from Sussex Central, said: "Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members will be located at Lancing Beach Green to form a 'Sea of Red' as part of the London and South East England (LaSER) celebration of Trefoil’s 80th birthday.
"Trefoil members will be forming seas of red around the region, from Littlehampton along the coast to Herne Bay, Kent, and also at other locations, including along the Thames, at Tower Bridge, Alexandra Palace, other parks in Middlesex, Surrey and London, at the Cutty Sark, Greenwich. At 3pm, they will join hands where they are and form a sea of red.
"Please come and say hello, have a chat and find out more about how Trefoil is a space that welcomes everyone aged 18 and over to meet new people, challenge yourself, make lifelong friends. Trefoil is a place to find friendship, give support, get involved, get active."