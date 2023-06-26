Sea of Red will be seen in Lancing as Trefoil Guild celebrates 80th birthday

​A sea of red will be seen at Lancing as Trefoil Guild members gather to celebrate the Girlguiding group's 80th birthday.

Members of Sussex Central Trefoil Guild will travel down from Horsham for the Sea of Red event at Lancing Beach Green on Saturday, July 1.

At 3pm, they will join hands to form a sea of red, linking in with other Trefoil members around the region, including Sussex West Trefoil Guild in Littlehampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet Samuel, from Sussex Central, said: "Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members will be located at Lancing Beach Green to form a 'Sea of Red' as part of the London and South East England (LaSER) celebration of Trefoil’s 80th birthday.

Most Popular

Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members gathered at Worth Park earlier this year. Picture: Janet Samuel

"Trefoil members will be forming seas of red around the region, from Littlehampton along the coast to Herne Bay, Kent, and also at other locations, including along the Thames, at Tower Bridge, Alexandra Palace, other parks in Middlesex, Surrey and London, at the Cutty Sark, Greenwich. At 3pm, they will join hands where they are and form a sea of red.