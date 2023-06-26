NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Sea of Red will be seen in Lancing as Trefoil Guild celebrates 80th birthday

​A sea of red will be seen at Lancing as Trefoil Guild members gather to celebrate the Girlguiding group's 80th birthday.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST

Members of Sussex Central Trefoil Guild will travel down from Horsham for the Sea of Red event at Lancing Beach Green on Saturday, July 1.

At 3pm, they will join hands to form a sea of red, linking in with other Trefoil members around the region, including Sussex West Trefoil Guild in Littlehampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Janet Samuel, from Sussex Central, said: "Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members will be located at Lancing Beach Green to form a 'Sea of Red' as part of the London and South East England (LaSER) celebration of Trefoil’s 80th birthday.

Most Popular
    Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members gathered at Worth Park earlier this year. Picture: Janet SamuelSussex Central Trefoil Guild members gathered at Worth Park earlier this year. Picture: Janet Samuel
    Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members gathered at Worth Park earlier this year. Picture: Janet Samuel

    "Trefoil members will be forming seas of red around the region, from Littlehampton along the coast to Herne Bay, Kent, and also at other locations, including along the Thames, at Tower Bridge, Alexandra Palace, other parks in Middlesex, Surrey and London, at the Cutty Sark, Greenwich. At 3pm, they will join hands where they are and form a sea of red.

    "Please come and say hello, have a chat and find out more about how Trefoil is a space that welcomes everyone aged 18 and over to meet new people, challenge yourself, make lifelong friends. Trefoil is a place to find friendship, give support, get involved, get active."

    Related topics:LancingRED