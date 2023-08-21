Seaford Gardener's Charity Fundraising and upcoming Tv Appearance

After a 10-week run of opening Driftwood By Sea in Bishopstone, Geoff Stonebanks’s amazing garden has clocked up £5882.94 for charity, £801 of that for the National Garden Scheme’s nursing and caring charities and the balance for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Horizon Centre in Brighton. This has been the garden’s 15th year of opening but the first with no public days

All 517 visitors this summer have had to phone up or email to make an appointment to see the multi-award-winning plot.

The season got off to a great start with 2 coach tours, one from San Francisco and the other from Virginia in the USA. All Geoff’s visitors either book through the National Garden Scheme, BBC Gardeners’ World 2 for 1 scheme or find the venue on Trip Advisor. The garden is the number one thing to do in the Seaford area with over 200 5-star reviews in recent years, earning a Travellers’ Choice award again in 2023, placing it in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

A recent review on the web site from Helen in Buckinghamshire said: “We visited Driftwood Garden yesterday, short notice decision to have a day at the coast and discovered it was the last day of opening this year, how lucky were we! We love this area but this is a real hidden gem, smiles per square foot amazing! Beautifully presented garden, interesting quirky mix of curios, art and craft blended with the fabulous planting, not to mention the yummy cake with coffee in the cosy summer house. Geoff was so welcoming and interesting brightening even the cloudy day we had chosen to come! Will be back next year, intend to bring some friends and can’t wait to re enjoy it on a sunny day, sure it will be even more lovely!”

Saan Francisco visitors

This season, Geoff has baked over 500 portions of cake for his visitors, bringing the total since first opening to over 10,000 portions. Geoff said “You can’t welcome visitors to your garden and not serve tea and cake, the two go hand in glove, even more welcome when served on vintage china, using tea and coffee pots to boot!”

Overall, 2023 has been a significant year for Geoff and his garden. He said: “I was 70 back in April, named one of the 500 Coronation Champions by the King and Queen and attended a Buckingham Palace Garden party in May and became a finalist, as one of 9 in Macmillan Cancer Support’s Outstanding Supporter Award, not much can top that!”

Macmillan’s fundraising manager in the south east, Megan Watson said: “What a triumph! Thank-you so much for your determination, support and beautiful garden for making so much money for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

That said, Geoff may be able to top those achievements, or at least add to them, as all is looking good at present for BBC Gardeners’ World TV cameras to visit Driftwood By Sea with a crew on Thursday 24th August. The film being planned should air on the much-watched gardening programme this Autumn. Geoff went on to say: “Fingers crossed it comes off, as both the BBC team and I have done much preparation to get to this point, my first having mooted the idea with them back in January!”

Geoff’s total fundraising to date sits at £170,748.