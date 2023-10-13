BREAKING
Second chance to go pumpkin picking on Saturday and Sunday

Last weekend was packed at Sharnfold Farm for its Pumpkin Picking - and there's a second chance this Saturday and Sunday.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:53 BST
There are thousands of pumpkins to choose from at the visitor attraction at Stone Cross, between Eastbourne and Hailsham.

It's open from 9am until 4pm both days this weekend, and it looks like it will be another very busy two days.

Entry to the pumpkin field is included in the standard entry to the Farm.

    Sharnfold Farm
    Sharnfold Farm

    Just purchase your wristbands on arrival from the farm shop. Pumpkins are sold individually.

    Donna Bull from The Family Paraks Group - which owns Sharnfold - said: "We had a bumper first weekend, it was very busy.

    "We are hoping it will be the same this weekend. Come along and enjoy everything we have to offer."

    You do not need to book in advance but it is advised.

    Go to thefamilyparksgroup.co.uk/locations/sharnfold-farm

