Secret comedy line-up for Worthing

Photo from November’s event (from left to right) – Mike Capozzola, Stephen Grant, Dinesh Nathan and Maisie Adam

Rachel Hodgson, of My University Hospitals Sussex, said: “After two successful shows in 2023, the fantastic night returns with another round of brilliant comedy. As always, the laughs are to be provided by a secret line-up formed of TV’s very best comedians – think Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and 8 Out of 10 Cats. Previous acts include Maisie Adam, Alasdair Beckett-King and Dinesh Nathan.

“The event is being held in association with 3 Word Group and The Charmandean. All funds raised will go to My University Hospitals Sussex, the dedicated charity for your local hospitals across Sussex. They raise funds for treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding, making a real and tangible difference for patients and staff alike. Tickets are just £15 and selling fast. Book yours now and find out more at www.myuhsussex.org/covert-comedy.”

The venue is The Charmandean, Forest Road, Worthing, BN14 9HS. The show is on Thursday, February 22. Doors open 7pm. Show starts 8pm.

“Parental discretion is advised. This show is recommended for ages 16+ with respect to potentially adult content.

“My University Hospitals Sussex is the dedicated charity for your local hospitals across Sussex. Find out more by visiting our website: www.myuhsussex.org.

"The charity’s mission is to enhance the care and experience of everyone who comes through the doors of the hospitals. The work supports seven hospitals across Sussex, providing them with the fundraising and patient-first initiatives to go the extra mile in hospital care and staff welfare. My University Hospitals Sussex brings together the former Love Your Hospital and BSUH Charity.”

