See carpet of daffodils at Sussex woodland well known for its bluebells

The daffodils, which precede the bluebells each year, have sprung up in Beatons Wood in Arlington, which owner John McCutchan opens to the public each year.
The woods, which are mainly oak, are now open to the public on Wednesdays until October 26.
And the bluebells should be out next month, with the bluebell walk opening up on April 13, until May 19, daily from 10am until 5pm.
Each year a number of charities benefit from donations from the bluebell walk. For more information, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk
PICTURES BY JUSTIN LYCETT
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK