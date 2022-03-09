Millennium Avenue, in the grounds of Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trails, is covered with daffodils. 7/3/22 Emma Reece, head gardener SUS-220703-120108001

See carpet of daffodils at Sussex woodland well known for its bluebells

A splendid carpet of daffodils has heralded spring in a swathe of Sussex woodland well known for its annual bluebell walk.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:55 pm

The daffodils, which precede the bluebells each year, have sprung up in Beatons Wood in Arlington, which owner John McCutchan opens to the public each year.

The woods, which are mainly oak, are now open to the public on Wednesdays until October 26.

And the bluebells should be out next month, with the bluebell walk opening up on April 13, until May 19, daily from 10am until 5pm.

Each year a number of charities benefit from donations from the bluebell walk. For more information, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk

PICTURES BY JUSTIN LYCETT

