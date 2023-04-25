See the Giants of Brede this May Bank Holiday

The Giants of Brede are 35ft high steam driven pumping engines, housed in listed buildings, installed near Brede Village, north of Westfield off the A28.

The Magnificent "Tangye" engine at Brede

The first engines were installed in 1904, their job, to lift water from aquifers 250ft below the engine house and, after treatment, to pump it to a reservoir in Fairlight, over six miles away.

From there clean drinking water could gravitate to all of Hastings and the surrounding area.

The site was expanded with a second engine house in 1939, part of The Darwell Reservoir scheme, an equally magnificent Worthington-Simpson engine installed.

Stationary Engines line up in front of Brede Engine House

The engines are now operated and maintained by the Brede Steam Engine Society and can be seen running on open days throughout the year.

There are many other smaller pumping engines on site, most can be seen working, having been refurbished by our multi-talented volunteers.

On Monday May 1 the Giants will be hosting the Kent, Sussex and High Weald Engine Group who will be displaying their stationary engines on the grass outside the Grade II listed Edwardian Engine House.

There will be lots to see and enjoy.A visit to The Giants is a memorable experience for both young and old alike.

Volunteers are available to explain more about the machines or you can just look around and marvel at the skill and ingenuity of British engineering companies of the Victorian / Edwardian era.

Open days are held on the first Saturdays of every month, (all year) and Bank Holiday Mondays.

Entry is free; tea, coffee and home-made cakes are available to buy in the cafe.

