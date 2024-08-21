Selsey-based Sarah Jouault's new memoir on overcoming adversity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Selsey-based Sarah Jouault shows that what happens to you does not define you in her inspiring memoir – the tale of overcoming adversity to run marathons and raise more than £150,000 for terminally ill children.

Never Gave Up: Just Gave Back tells a remarkable story including completing more than 100 races and 11 world championships including Kona. She’s just about to race again in Bolton and in Estonia in the 70.3 ironman champs at the age of 70.

“All the money I raise this year will go to Chestnut Tree House, including part of the sales from my book,” Sarah says.

The book offers a tale of courage and resilience. Her life took a harrowing turn when faced with a brutal assault while living in Rhodesia, yet from the depths of despair, she emerged stronger than ever, she says. Through the highs and lows of marriage and loss, Sarah found solace in the rhythm of her footsteps, embarking on a journey which also saw her conquer her fear of the water following a near drowning incident. It’s a story of a journey of endurance, determination, giving back and making a difference, she promises.

Sarah Jouault in Italy, 2017 (contributed pic)

“I wanted to show that whatever happens in your life doesn't make you into the person you are and that it doesn't have to define you.

"I had an unusual childhood and I went to Africa and pretty horrific things happened but I never turned to drugs or alcohol or trying to kill myself. And then when my husband died I was left that huge financial debt but my accountant said ‘Why don't you run?’ He said when you run you think about what you are doing and you don't worry about all the things that are worrying you. You have to look where you're going or else you fall over and so I started running.”

Sarah joined a running club but all the talk was about times and distances and which races people had done. It wasn't for her: “I didn't want to run for those reasons but then I found out that my neighbour’s little girl was dying from a rare disease. I asked if I could run for her and do a marathon for her and the family said yes. The only marathon I could get myself into at that time was Dublin which I did in 1998.”

And from there the fundraising continued with various other charities asking her to fundraise for them.

Sarah also branched out into cooking to raise money in other ways. And the fund-raising continued

“I kept running and doing stuff and it was always for children. When I started running, I needed a reason to run, and the reason was for the children.”

She has now done five marathons the last being the New York City marathon in 2018. When she was 56 she did her fastest time, the London Marathon in three hours 31: “Running has given me fitness and energy, sharing it with my little dog and never feeling alone. I got very quickly into triathlons and triathlons made me conquer my fear of water. I was petrified of water and it was not until I went to the world championship for the Ironman that I lost my fear. I realised this is stupid. I realised I could swim. And it just feels wonderful to be this fit at this age. And I just love running whatever time of the year.”