Selsey Celebrates RNLI Lifeboat Week

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:28 pm
From August 7 to 14, a week full of fun activities and experiences are being held in Selsey for Lifeboat Week.
The week will be packed full of activities, a firework display and other experiences in aid of Fundraising for the RNLI, generously supported by many Selsey businesses and residents.

The full list of events and activities are:

Sunday August 7th, 6.30pm – Service of Praise and Thanksgiving – in the Boathouse

Monday August 8th, 8pm – Quiz Night - at The Seal public house

Tuesday August 9th, 6pm – 6.30pm – Walking Treasure Hunt – starting at Hillfield Road car park

Wednesday August 10th, 6pm-9pm – Boathouse Open Evening

Thursday August 11th, 6pm – Race Night – at The Victory Club

Friday August 12th, 4.30pm – Family Fun Day – on Lifeboat Green – Dog Show, Canoe Race, Funfair, Selsey Shantymen and Firework display

Saturday August 13th, 2pm-5pm – Cream Teas – at Beacon Church

Sunday August 14th, 10am – Selsey Lifeboat Day

