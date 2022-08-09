Selsey Celebrates RNLI Lifeboat Week

The week will be packed full of activities, a firework display and other experiences in aid of Fundraising for the RNLI, generously supported by many Selsey businesses and residents.
The full list of events and activities are:
Sunday August 7th, 6.30pm – Service of Praise and Thanksgiving – in the Boathouse
Monday August 8th, 8pm – Quiz Night - at The Seal public house
Tuesday August 9th, 6pm – 6.30pm – Walking Treasure Hunt – starting at Hillfield Road car park
Wednesday August 10th, 6pm-9pm – Boathouse Open Evening
Thursday August 11th, 6pm – Race Night – at The Victory Club
Friday August 12th, 4.30pm – Family Fun Day – on Lifeboat Green – Dog Show, Canoe Race, Funfair, Selsey Shantymen and Firework display
Saturday August 13th, 2pm-5pm – Cream Teas – at Beacon Church
Sunday August 14th, 10am – Selsey Lifeboat Day