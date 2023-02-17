Selsey Community Forum will be hosting a special community event at the town hall in March.

The event in March 21 will be in partnership with Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester - support for charities and will enable SCF to showcase the work that it does alongside many partners who it work with and who support them in many ways including: Carers Support West Sussex, Alzheimer’s Society, Friends of Selsey Medical Practice, Mulberry Dive Experience, U3A, Arts Dream Selsey, WSCC Library Service, WSCC Fire and Rescue, Harvest UK, Selsey Lions and Church communities

The event will be held at the village hall from 10am to 1pm at the village hall.

The Community Fund will also be running a drumming workshop on Saturday’s February 11, 18 and 25 and March 4.

Drumming Workshops & Events they take place at 11am for one hour at Selsey Academy costing £5 from eight to 108 years with carers going free.